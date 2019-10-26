COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man is in critical condition after another driver struck his van at an intersection on Hubbard Ave. Wednesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, John D. Elmore, 32, pulled into the intersection at Hubbard and Lincoln Way in his 2006 Town and Country van, according to Idaho State Police. A juvenile male driving a 2014 Ford Edge struck Elmore’s van on the driver’s side while traveling southbound on Lincoln Way, the Idaho State Police said.

The two vehicles came to rest up against a building on West Hubbard Ave., according to ISP. Authorities took Elmore to Kootenai Health in critical condition, ISP said.

Elmore wore a seatbelt, according to ISP, and they are considering whether speed and impairment were factors in their investigation.

RELATED: An intervening car saved the lives of 2 people nearly hit by a red light runner in Phoenix. It was all caught on video.

RELATED: Average crash-test dummy is a specific man. That's a problem for women's safety

RELATED: Semi crash significantly damages Altamont railroad bridge

This video shows a truck nearly striking an Idaho State Trooper while he investigated another crash on Oct. 16, 2019.