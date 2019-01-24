WORLEY, Idaho — The small town of Worley, Idaho will be welcoming nudists to their city in August.

The American Association for Nude Recreation will host its annual convention at Sun Meadow Resort Aug. 12-19.

According to a press release, the convention includes a wide range of events, meetings and seminars that “embrace the joy of living and experiencing nature in the most natural way possible: clothes-free.”

Nudists from affiliated clubs, resort and campgrounds across North America will also discuss the organization’s vision for the coming year, report on activities from various committees and celebrate the organization’s 88 years of “promoting wholesome nude recreation and nakationing.”