COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District announced that its schools will begin including delayed starts as an option during inclement weather.

During January’s heaviest snow day, Coeur d'Alene schools closed. But just before that, when the roads were icy, the schools remained open.

“We certainly heard back from a lot of parents, and even our own staff, that maybe that was not the best decision on that day,” said Scott Maben, director of communications for the Cd'A

That’s when Superintendent Steven Cook decided it was time for a change. The board released a survey to parents and school staff asking about the option of delayed starts.

Out of the more than 2,500 people who responded, 77 percent of parents and 80 percent of school staff thought the district should use delayed starts.

“It’s just such a better option than cancelling school for an entire day or losing a full day of instruction in the calendar year,” Maben said.

Implementing a delayed start also allows for increased safety.

“That extra two hours can make a big difference in the conditions on the roads and sidewalk. It gives road and sanding crews more time to get out there and make sure parking lots (and) front entrances have been cleared of ice,” Maben said.

But not everyone is completely on board.

For parents concerned about childcare options or making it to work on time during a delay, Maben said there will be daycare sites at some schools in the district.

Maben said the board is considering a one, two or even three hour delay, but says the two hour option will be most likely.

He said the board should be announcing the official change to parents in the next few weeks.