Coeur d'Alene residents voice concerns over political statement on privately owned ladder truck

The flag itself displays the letters "LGBT," with L representing the Statue of Liberty, G representing guns, B representing beer and T representing Donald Trump.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A privately owned ladder truck parked near City Park in Coeur d'Alene caused many citizens to voice their concerns over the political statement flag attached to the back of it.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department was made aware of the truck on Saturday, June 11. According to the fire department, numerous citizens reached out to voice their concerns over the flag.

The flag itself displays the letters "LGBT," with L representing the Statue of Liberty, G representing guns, B representing beer and T representing former president Donald Trump.

"The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department supports all lawful and peaceful gatherings in our community, as well as an individual's freedom of speech," the department said in a press release. "We do not support, promote or represent any form of discrimination."