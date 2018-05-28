COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho-- Photographer Austin Bishop helps bring back veterans to the battle field and captures every moment of the journey.

Bishop is the creative mind behind the Best Defense Foundation, a foundation started by retired NFL player, Donnie Edwards.

Both Bishop and Edwards have traveled around the world bringing veterans back to the battlefield for the first time.

In June, Bishop and Edwards will take a few veterans back to Normandy in remembrance of D-Day.

"When you go back over there and go down the road and you think oh my gosh this where so-and-so got killed, this is where so-and-so got severely wounded and you think my God I am still here on earth," said WWII veteran Joe Reilly.

The emotion and gratitude Bishop feels every time he makes the journey is exactly what he wants people watching his videos to feel.

For more information about the foundation, head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bestdefensefoundation/.

