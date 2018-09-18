COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene's famous City Beach is looking a little bit different Tuesday. City crews have temporarily installed a seawall, designed to keep floodwaters out.

Crews are installing hundreds of beams, and then putting over one thousand beams of wood on them. The city says it's all necessary in the event if a big flood were to ever happen there and Lake Coeur d'Alene is as it's normal level.

If that were not the case, then the old seawall would be there to protect the city.

Built by the Army Corp of engineers back in the early 1940's, the wall is designed to be assembled in the event of a massive flood.

It would protect parts of downtown and the Fort Grounds neighborhood, among other areas.

It is being assembled to show FEMA that Coeur d'Alene is still up to speed on how it all works which would ensure federal relief dollars in the event of disaster.

"Part of that certification was to be able to show that we could assemble the wall,” Tim Martin, the Coeur d’Alene Street Directior said.

Coeur d’Alene streets crews were the ones doing the heavy lifting Tuesday, a nice change of pace from laying asphalt and fixing potholes.

The wall was built well above the normal high watermark for the city and hopefully it will never have to be used.

"It's good for us to be able to show the community that we can respond to a flood event,” Martin said.

The wall will be taken down Wednesday.

