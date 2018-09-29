COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene airport received a special delivery today as 65 dogs and cats arrived on a flight from Arkansas.

The animals are part of the Wings of Rescue program that moves shelter animals from overcrowded shelters to new areas to give them a better chance of getting adopted.

These animals came from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas that did not have enough resources to properly take care of them

“These poor little dogs are in temporary crates, if they’re lucky,” said Cathi Perez with Wings of Hope. “They’re just crammed in, and so we’ve given them room so those dogs can stretch out and have a little better of a chance. I can’t believe this. It’s like it’s too good to be true.”

Each of the animals on Friday’s flight will be up for adoption once they have received their vaccinations and checkups. But they are at risk of being euthanized.

The animals were divided between the Kootenai Humane Society and the SpokAnimal adoption organization.

