It’s summer time, which means it’s time for an updated list of breweries to visit in Idaho.

On Monday, northidaho.org released a list of some of the best breweries to visit along a “brewer road trip” in Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg, Moscow, Sandpoint and Wallace.

Downdraft Brewing Company made the cut in Post Falls. Downdraft is under new ownership and has reopened since closing shop in November 2017. The taproom is open Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Post Fall’s Brewing Company and Selkirk Abbey Brewing, both in Post Falls, also made the list.

Badass Backyard Brewing made the list for another great place to stop at in Coeur d’Alene. Daft Badger Brewing, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Slate Creek Brewing Company and Trickster’s Brewing Company were also marked as notable Coeur d’Alene breweries to check out this summer.

In Kellogg, the place to be this summer is Radio Brewing Company, which is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Moscow Brewing Company and Rants and Raves Brewery were chosen as Moscow’s top breweries.

For a full “brewery road trip” list, go to northidaho.org.

