KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho-- Boulder Beach at Silverwood Theme Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary with its grand opening on Saturday, June 9.

Since its opening 15 years ago, Boulder Beach has doubled its size to include water slides, kiddie structures, a lazy river and a wave pool.

Silverwood Theme Park is the largest theme park in the Northwest. Boulder Beach is open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Admission to Boulder Beach is included in Silverwood's general admission price. Two day tickets are available for $79 and they will be valid anytime throughout the summer.

"We're just ready to have fun. It's 30 years for Silverwood and 15 for Boulder Beach, we're celebrating them both together," said Silverwood Theme Park's Director of Marketing Jordan Carter.

Silverwood is also celebrating Father's Day Weekend on June 16 and 17. During the promotion, if a child buys a ticket, their dad will receive free admission. For more information about tickets, head over to their website: http://www.silverwoodthemepark.com/.

Fun morning ahead at @silverwood4fun... even if I did lose the race and swallow a gallon of water 😂 pic.twitter.com/afhQIYGmrV — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 8, 2018

