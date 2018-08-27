SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista customers in Idaho could see a price decrease on natural gas after the utilities company filed its Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment request Monday.

The request was made in an effort to decrease overall natural gas revenues by approximately one percent effective Nov. 1, 2018.

The adjustment is filed annually to balance the cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista.

Avista filed the another request December 2017 which reduced natural gas rates by 7.4 percent effective Jan. 26, 2018. Prices have remained generally the same since the latest rate reduction which is why the proposed reduction Monday is small.

About 40 percent of an Avista customers' gas bill is the cost of wholesale natural gas and transporting it to Avista’s system. These rates are based on market pricing. The remaining 60 percent is the cost of delivering the gas, the equipment and the people who provide the service.

If this request is approved, the average Avista customer could see their monthly bill decrease 34 cents.

