STATE LINE, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies arrested a Coeur d'Alene man on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $30,000 in tools from a construction site on I-90

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, a Kootenai County Sheriff deputy was patrolling in the State Line area when he saw a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle out of Kootenai County. A stolen cargo trailer containing $30,000 of tools from a construction site on I-90 was also allegedly stolen.

Inside the suspected stolen vehicle was 24-year-old Bradley Logan of Coeur d'Alene, deputies said. Kootenai County detectives and patrol deputies worked together to locate the trailer.

After conducting interviews, they were able to locate stolen trailer around the Hauser Lake area. Logan is suspected of stealing the vehicle and the trailer of tools, according to the KCSO.

Logan has been arrested 26 times for crimes including grand theft, burglary, malicious injury, graffiti, theft, and unlawful entry, according to the KCSO. He is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.

RELATED: Boise mass stabbing suspect Timmy Kinner ruled competent for trial

RELATED: Bonner County Deputy involved in side swipe accident Saturday night

RELATED: Man arrested in Yellowstone accused of threat to shoot 20 in Boise office

Note: The below video discusses Kootenai County Sheriff turnover as they call for increased wages.