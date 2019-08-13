COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The power has been restored to the Avista customers who have been without power Monday in Coeur d'Alene.

More than 3,500 Avista customers in Coeur d'Alene had been without power as of 11:45 p.m. on Monday due to outages.

Avista has not listed a reason for the outage or an estimated time for the power to be restored.

An Avista spokesperson said that the outages may be cause by a flood station issue, but that a cause hasn't been officially determined yet. The spokesperson also said power is starting to come back on in Kootenai County.

An affected customer in Coeur d'Alene told KREM that they received an automated messaged from Avista when he called to report the outage that said the company was receiving multiple reports of outages in the area.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

