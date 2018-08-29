KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Driver's license services were down again across the state of Idaho on Wednesday.

Services went down at the DMV on Monday due to an outage by the vendor.

There is no word on when the system will be back and running, but the Idaho Transportation Department said the outage is not related to upgrades made earlier this month.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said there will be a temporary solution that will be implemented at the DMV starting Thursday, August 30.

© 2018 KREM