MEDIMONT, Idaho — Crews have restored 911 service to landline phones in the Medimont area between Cataldo and the Highway97/Highway 3 interchange, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

The outage was announced by the KCSO on Monday at 2:50 p.m. and affected Frontier Communications customers.

The sheriff's office estimated that about 262 homes could have been affected by the outage in the area, which has spotty cell service. The sheriff's office performed a reverse 911 call to estimate the number of affected customers, but the total number of impacted residents is unknown.

Frontier said the problem stemmed from a buried line.

RELATED: After 911 outage in WA, US, CenturyLink will be investigated

RELATED: Uncertainty surrounds the future of ambulance service in Bonner Co.