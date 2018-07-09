HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — A Hayden Lake woman has captured an Ironman world championship title.

Dexter Yeats won the title in the women’s 70-74 age group at the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship Triathlon in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, on Saturday.

About 1,600 women competed in the triathlon this year.

The race Yeats competed in included a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike course, and a two-lap, 13.1-mile run.

In 2017, Yeats was the oldest race participant at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman at 73 years old. She trained constantly to prepare for the race.

Yeats said she rain her first triathlon in 1983.

“At that time, I was the third woman overall even though I was dead last. There were no women participating in the sport to speak of,” she said. “And it just sort of intrigued me and I kept doing more.”

Yeats completed her first Ironman in 1993.

