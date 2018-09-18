A historic Inland Northwest home will float across Lake Coeur d’Alene.

It was originally slated for Monday but those in charge decided to move it Thursday afternoon.

The “White House” has resided at the Village at Orchard Ridge campus, a retirement home in Coeur d’Alene, since 1903. The land originally housed Coeur d’Alene College and the “White House” itself was home to the school’s president, according to Orchard Ridge marketing and development director Amy Boni.

After the college shut down in 1917, a group of Lutherans bought the land for $40,000 to start a home for older adults and orphans called Coeur d’Alene Homes. It opened in 1921.

Later, the building was home to Coeur d’Alene Homes’ superintendent and his family. It was used up until five years ago for Orchard Ridge administrative offices.

"Actually, my office was there when I first started 11 years ago. So I'm very connected to this home."

That woman, Ann Johnson, put out a call for someone to move the home...hoping to see it restored rather than be demolished.

John Swallow, has has an interest in restoring and re purposing historic buildings in the Coeur d'Alene area.

"Seeing this little white house on that bay, you can just see it. Our idea and our vision is to have it look like the old original homestead for Casco bay," Swallow said.

It will float its way to Casco Bay, where it will serve as a Lake Coeur d'Alene summer home for lifelong Inland Northwest resident John Swallow and his family. He originally called Ann Johnson, executive director at Orchard Ridge, about purchasing the home after watching a historical homes presentation given by Museum of North Idaho staff.

After a yearlong purchase process, Swallow will soon begin restoring the home to its original glory.

On Tuesday, construction workers had moved the home off its foundation and onto a flatbed truck. It will depart Wednesday at 5 a.m. and travel down Northwest Boulevard to U.S. 95 south and makes its way down across the bridge. From there, it will travel down to Murphy’s Landing and will be loaded onto a barge to float to its final foundation and new owner.

Swallow will have a drone follow the house across the lake.

