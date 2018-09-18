A historic Inland Northwest home will float across Lake Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday morning.

The “White House” has resided at the Village at Orchard Ridge campus, a retirement home in Coeur d’Alene, since 1903. The land originally housed Coeur d’Alene College and the “White House” itself was home to the school’s president, according to Orchard Ridge marketing and development director Amy Boni.

After the college shut down in 1917, a group of Lutherans bought the land for $40,000 to start a home for older adults and orphans called Coeur d’Alene Homes. It opened in 1921.

Later, the building was home to Coeur d’Alene Homes’ superintendent and his family. It was used up until five years ago for Orchard Ridge administrative offices.

“It had a good life,” Boni said with a laugh.

Boni said the home is the only standing original structure on the campus today. Instead of demolishing it, Orchard Ridge staff put out feelers about purchase options.

It will float its way to Casco Bay, where it will serve as a Lake Coeur d'Alene summer home for lifelong Inland Northwest resident John Swallow and his family. He originally called Ann Johnson, executive director at Orchard Ridge, about purchasing the home after watching a historical homes presentation given by Museum of North Idaho staff.

After a yearlong purchase process, Swallow will soon begin restoring the home to its original glory.

On Tuesday, construction workers had moved the home off its foundation and on a flatbed truck. It will depart Wednesday at 5 a.m. and travel down Northwest Boulevard to U.S. 95 south and makes its ways down across the bridge. From there, it will travel down to Murphy’s Landing and will be loaded onto a barge to float to its final foundation and new owner.

Swallow will have a drone follow the house across the lake.

