Kootenai County travelers can comment on ongoing traffic management center

Growth has strained existing infrastructure, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, causing drivers unreliable travel times.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County travelers can weigh in on an ongoing study regarding a traffic management center at two open houses next month or through an online survey available now.

Growth has strained existing infrastructure, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, causing drivers to consistently experience bottlenecks, unreliable travel times and other issues. That growth is projected to continue, with traffic volumes on Interstate 90 alone expected to double by 2045.

“Our studies have already shown that a traffic management center is needed now,” Glenn Miles, director for the Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization, said in a news release. “The current phase of the planning study is evaluating what it would take to implement one.”

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

