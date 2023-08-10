Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies investigating body found on Lake Coeur d'Alene

Deputies found the body of 82-year-old John Maurice Ryan of Post Falls near the Higgens Point day use area of the boat launch.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an 82-year-old man after his body was found face down on the surface of Lake Coeur d'Alene.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, marine deputies responded to a report of a sailboat washed ashore at the Higgens Point day use area of the boat launch around 5 p.m. Thursday. Within an hour of the report, deputies found the body of John Maurice Ryan of Post Falls.

Deputies say it appears Ryan was the only person onboard the sailboat. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

