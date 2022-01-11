Kootenai County Sheriff says man involved in shooting with deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot

An initial news release said that “shots were fired by both the suspect and law enforcement.” An autopsy reportedly determined the suspect shot himself.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A man reportedly died due to a self-inflicted gunshot during an altercation with police on Sunday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

KCSO identified the man as 23-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident Garret M. Stevenson.

Stevenson was reportedly wanted for a domestic dispute involving a weapon that occurred Saturday night in Coeur d’Alene.

He was also reportedly wanted on two felony warrants.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Stevenson was located inside a vehicle parked at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot on Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including members of KCSO and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, as well as the CDAPD Criminal Apprehension Team.

While plain-clothed officers locked down the church, Stevenson allegedly exited the vehicle with a weapon and ran into a nearby field.

KCSO said in an initial news release that “shots were fired by both the suspect and law enforcement” while police attempted to apprehend Stevenson, but did not indicate who fired first.

After the shooting, Stevenson was transported to Kootenai Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy reportedly determined that Stevenson died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said Stevenson sustained no other injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

KCSO said an individual who was in the vehicle with Stevenson also fled the scene on foot. As of Sunday, the individual had not been contacted by law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing.

