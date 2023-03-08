Kootenai County sees drop in youth arrests since 2020, report says

Youth arrests have dropped steadily since 2020, from 839 that year to 653 in 2021 and just 400 in 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Half as many youths were arrested in Kootenai County last year than in 2020, according to a new report from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

J.D. Storm, juvenile corrections liaison for Districts 1 and 2, presented the report to Kootenai County commissioners Tuesday.

Youth arrests have dropped steadily since 2020, from 839 that year to 653 in 2021 and just 400 in 2022.

“COVID played a little part of that,” said Bryan Alexander, Kootenai County Juvenile Probation director. “But I think the other part is the movement with juvenile justice to do more preemptive intervention prior to juveniles coming into the system.”

Another factor, Alexander said, is that many status offenses are now treated as infractions. Status offenses are infractions that only apply to youths under the age of 18, such as running away, curfew violations and certain alcohol violations.

