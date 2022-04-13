Help on the way for opioid epidemic in Kootenai County, state of Idaho

The state of Idaho will get money as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors. Payments are set to begin at the end of April or early May.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The State of Idaho is getting some help to battle the opioid epidemic. The state is set to receive funding in the next few weeks from a nationwide settlement with three major opioid distributors, including Johnson & Johnson.

The funding could help the Kootenai County Sheriff's office in its fight against the local opioid epidemic.

KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez spoke with an undercover sergeant with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit. He needs his identity to remain anonymous to protect the integrity of the undercover investigations he participates in.

The sergeant said he sees every drug case in Kootenai County. 75 percent, he said, involve pills.

Opiate pills are often referred to as Mexi's on the street, referencing their common origin of Mexico. The pills are often laced with an unregulated amount of fentanyl, making them unpredictable and deadly.

"We've had it happen where literally two kids will split a pill and half. One kid will take half the pill, nothing happens. The other kid takes half the pill, and they overdose," the undercover sergeant said.

Narcan is a potential antidote for a fentanyl overdose, but even that can be unpredictable. The sergeant says the Sheriff's Office sometimes runs out of the nasal spray.

More resources and funding are coming to Kootenai County. Idaho is eligible to receive $119 million from a nationwide opioid settlement. The Office of the Attorney General said the payments will be spread out over the course of 18 years.

"It's essentially addressing what the taxpayers have incurred in terms of addiction withdrawal programs, or counter-programming, or first responder medicines to help someone who has overdosed," Brett DeLange, head of the Office of Consumer Protection Division at the Office of the Attorney General said.

The state is expecting its first payment in the next month. Idaho will receive three payments this year, then one every July for the next 18 years.

The money will be split amongst several governing bodies throughout the state: 40 percent to the state's directed opioid settlement fund, 40 percent to counties and cities, and 20 percent to regional health districts. The money will have to be used for approved purposes, including Narcan, education and mental health from addiction.

For the Sheriff's office, the undercover sergeant says staffing would help in their fight on the ground.