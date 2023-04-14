Kootenai County Fire and Rescue's new Station 4 opening pushed back

Fire Chief Chris Way is confident the scaled-back Station 4 at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds will remain on schedule.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The opening of one of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue’s new stations has been pushed back about a year.

But Fire Chief Chris Way is confident the scaled-back Station 4 at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds will remain on schedule.

“We’re back on track,” he said in a recent interview with The Press.

He said they initially estimated the 13,500-square-foot station could be built for $3.9 million, about $250 a square foot.

The lowest bid, however, came in at well over $300 a square foot.

“We had to revise the plan,” Way said.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

