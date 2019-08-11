KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County search and rescue crews are looking for a hiker whose ultimate destination was near the Coeur d’Alene River.

Skyler D. Schnaidt, 25, last spoke to his mother on Sept. 5 before a trip where he would walk across the United States, staying off main highways and interstates.

His mother told authorities that Schnaidt was supposed to call her by the end of October when he exited roads that followed the Coeur d’Alene River, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Volunteer Search and Rescue team.

Search and rescue crews described Schanidt as 6-feet-6-inches tall, with a slim build, green-blue eyes and light brown hair.

Skyler Schnaidt

Kootenai County Search and Rescue

RELATED: Ground searches for missing Moses Lake hiker suspended

RELATED: 19-year-old Spokane hiker dies after 150-foot fall in Cascade Mountains

RELATED: 10 essentials every hiker should have to stay safe on trails