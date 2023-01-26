Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement

“This one would carry us through the end of this fiscal year to provide these services that are in place,” said Capt. Kevin Smart.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO.

Under the terms of the agreement approved Tuesday, the city agrees to pay the county $58,529.50 per month between January and September, when the fiscal year ends.

“This one would carry us through the end of this fiscal year to provide these services that are in place,” said Capt. Kevin Smart.

The funds will cover seven full-time deputies, including a school resource officer. $25,000 of the total compensation will be used directly for dispatch services, according to the agreement.

Smart said the Sheriff’s Office expects to renegotiate a new agreement with Hayden over the summer in anticipation of the law enforcement levy that passed in November.

“Come Oct. 1, it will be in place,” Smart said.

The approval of the levy means that Hayden’s budget will increase by $543,843 for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2023. This will cover six more deputies assigned to Hayden.

Hayden taxpayers will pay $0.16 more per $1,000 of assessed property value, increasing the city’s levy rate to $0.71 per $1,000 total.

