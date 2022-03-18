Kootenai County missing woman found dead

Janelle M. Burchfield was found dead on Thursday after Search and Rescue focused their search on the south side of Interstate 90.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A local missing woman has been found dead, according to a press release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Janelle M. Burchfield was last seen at the top of Fourth of July Pass on Mar. 14, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

After an initial search of the area, deputies were unable to locate Burchfield, and deputies and detectives continued to investigate in the days following based on leads provided by the public.

The search was expanded on March 17 with assistance from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit.

Members from the volunteer search crew narrowed their search efforts to the south side of Interstate 90, where Burchfield was found dead in heavy brush at the bottom of a steep embankment.