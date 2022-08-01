Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

Kitty Cantina in north Spokane sent out a call on social media to adopt their current count of 40 cats.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted.

Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.

In one of the hottest summers in the Inland Northwest, the Kitty Cantina’s social media page was able to catch more than 400,000 views on TiktTok.

“I have white cats, gray cats, striped cats, that cat, that cat as well!” They say in the video, showing off several cats. Comments have popped up on the cafe’s social media page ranging from making lengthy drives to adopt a cat to jokingly shipping them to a different state.

Kitty Cantina is partnered with SpokAnimal to foster cats and get them adopted to free up room in SpokAnimal shelters. Patrons can schedule appointments to meet the cats. All the cats are adoptable and looking for a forever home.

For more information, visit the Kitty Cantina’s website here.

