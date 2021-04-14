Former officer Kim Potter arrested, to be charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

Potter, a white former officer, was with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She shot and killed Wright, a young Black man, during a traffic stop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The white officer who shot and killed a young Black man Sunday has been arrested and will be charged with manslaughter, officials said Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said its agents took former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter into custody at about 11:30 a.m. on probable cause. She will be held in the Hennepin County Jail. According to the BCA, the Washington County Attorney’s Office will file second-degree manslaughter charges later Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. She and former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon submitted their resignations Tuesday.

Gannon said he believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her Taser. Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents them, say they don't believe it was an accident. Crump pointed out that Potter worked for the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years and even trained other officers.

In her body camera footage, Potter can be heard shouting that she will Tase Wright before shooting him once with her handgun.

Crump responded to the charging decision Wednesday, saying it isn't enough.

"While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back," he wrote in press statement. "This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force."

According to the Associated Press, Potter was the police union president and a responding officer when Brooklyn Center police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab an officer with a knife in 2019.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association told KARE 11 that Potter is being represented by defense lawyer Earl Gray, who also represents Thomas Lane. Lane is one of four former MPD officers charged in the death of George Floyd, along with Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is currently being tried in court for murder, while the other three officers will have a separate trial on lesser charges.