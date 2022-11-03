Spokane mayor appoints new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services

Kim McCollim will serve as Spokane's new NHSS director. This news comes two months after former director John Hall resigned three months after he was appointed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane announced that Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed a new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) division.

Kim McCollim, a former member of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will serve as Spokane's new NHSS director. This news comes two months after former NHSS director John Hall abruptly resigned three months after he was appointed.

According to the city, McCollim was assigned to the Seattle Regional Office and worked out of Spokane as a senior management analyst. She has worked for the HUD in a variety of positions since May 2003. Prior to joining HUD, McCollim worked for the city for more than 6 years, including as a program manager and as a human services assistant to the director.

“Kim’s significant experience with HUD will be invaluable as we manage existing federal grants and seek new opportunities to add affordable housing options in Spokane,” Woodward said in a statement. “She has spent the past two decades getting to know the collection of regional assets and how they fit together, including where and how the City works best with its partners.”

According to the city, while at HUD, McCollim's responsibilities included serving as the:

HUD Region X EnVision Center point of contact responsible for bringing together federal, state, and local partners, analyzing and evaluating issues, and working toward solutions

Spokane EnVision Center site lead

HUD local engagement liaison and team lead

Region X Disaster Recovery and Response Team member and lead on multiple deployments

HUD National Data Support Team member

Eastern Washington Homeless Liaison

Washington State Lead Homeless Liaison

“I hope to combine my HUD knowledge of programs and funding streams with my history at the City to assist the Mayor, City Council, and community partners in the development of additional affordable housing to decrease the number of unhoused individuals and families in Spokane,” McCollim said in a statement.

The city said McCollim's appointment must be confirmed by city council. They will consider her appointment on Monday, Nov. 7.

