First Killer Burger location in Idaho opens in Hayden

In addition to the Hayden, Idaho location, four more restaurants are slated to open this year

HAYDEN, Idaho — Killer Burger, a Portland-based burger joint announced Thursday they would be extending their franchise into Hayden, Idaho.

The new restaurant will be located at 85 W Prairie Shopping Center in Hayden.

This will be the 14th Killer Burger overall. Currently, there are 13 locations throughout Oregon and Washington.

“I am thrilled that I have the opportunity to be the first to introduce Idaho to Killer Burger,” Wes Walterman, the owner of Killer Burger said. “We all believe in the brand, our burgers and the atmosphere we create at our locations – it’ll be hard for Coeur d’Alene and Hayden not to feel the same way.”

Walterman opened Killer Burger’s first franchise location in Happy Valley, Oregon, just outside Portland.