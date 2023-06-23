Kids take 'The World's Largest Swimming Lesson' in Coeur d'Alene

Children ages 3 to 12 learned about being comfortable and safe in the water during free 30-minute sessions at Safe Splash on Schreiber Way.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Nearly 100 local kids were part of "The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” on Thursday.

“Our hope is, this exposure starts fostering a love of water,” said Dawn Deren, owner of Safe Splash Swim School in Coeur d’Alene.

They kicked, they paddled and they dunked their heads underwater, they floated and flipped over onto their backs, all under the supervision of Safe Splash instructors.

Deren said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting lessons at six months of age.

“It’s that important,” she said.

According to the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a public health problem worldwide.

