Kennewick Police looking for suspects accused of shooting 5-year-old with BB gun

The suspects also shot at least eight more people with the BB gun.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are looking for the suspects accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl and eight others with a BB gun.

The mother of the 5-year-old told police the suspects, pictured above, shot her daughter with a BB gun in the front yard of their Kennewick home on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects then went to the area of W 4th Ave and S Vancouver St and shot a second victim.

After the mother reported the incident to the police, the department received tips about the same suspects shooting five other children and two more adults.

Kennewick Police ask if anyone recognizes the truck or the three other suspects to call their non-emergency hotline at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 21-16976 with any information.