SPOKANE, Wash — Summer has returned to Spokane, and business has returned to Kendall Yards.

The popular Kendall Yards Night Market reopened for the first time this year on Wednesday night, operating from roughly 5 to 8 p.m. and giving people a chance to get back into their community after weeks of strict isolation.

"It's really nice. It feels like there's a little bit of normalcy," said vendor Gail Emmons, who co-owns B&G Sweet Heat Peppers.

But it isn't quite business as usual.

Vendors were farther apart and wearing masks and gloves. There's no live music, no food trucks, and no large groups sitting out and eating or drinking.

"It's great to be out and see people. It's a little weird. A little different," said one customer. "I was most looking forward to all the samples that are usually out here, but unfortunately that's not happening."

People were asked to practice hygiene and social distancing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. There were hand washing stations available, and signs throughout the market reminding people of the protocols, which were largely followed, though not entirely.

Occasional clusters of people formed in some areas, though crowds were far thinner than a normal night at the market. A rule against dogs was neither strictly followed nor enforced. Mask use was hit or miss.

But to most people, a less buzzing market is better than no market at all.

"Overall it feels really friendly and people are happy to be outside, it's such a beautiful day," said Emmons.

For many vendors, of course, the market is a key part of their livelihoods. Emmons's business, which sells candied jalapenos, marinades, and dips, has been coming to the market for four years.

"It's very important because it also helps drive business to our retail locations, and reminds people: that product's available at this grocery store, that store," she said.

The market was originally slated to open a week prior, but was delayed due to poor weather.