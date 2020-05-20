The popular Kendall Yards Night Market has canceled its first event set for May 20 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

The night market was set to open for the first event of the season on Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several restrictions were in place to provide social distancing and limit attendees.

The next night market, set for May 27, is still in the works, organizers said.

If you plan to go to the night market on May 27, organizers ask that you read the new rules. For more on the night market, visit the organization's Facebook page.

