Kellogg High School student dies after incident on Tuesday, district says

Kellogg Joint School District said in a Facebook post that there was a "critical event involving two of our students at KHS" on Tuesday.

KELLOGG, Idaho — A student at Kellogg High School in North Idaho passed away following an incident on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Kellogg Joint School District said in a Facebook post that there was a "critical event involving two of our students at KHS" on Tuesday. One student was involved in a "skateboarding incident" before school and is recovering from their injuries at home. Another student died following a second incident, according to the school district.

"There was a second incident involving another student and although you may have heard many things regarding this event, please know we want you to know the truth and we will only report the facts as we know them. This student has passed away," Kellogg Joint School District wrote in its post on Wednesday.

In a previous post made on Tuesday, the school district said it had been "notified of an unfortunate and tragic event regarding a student."

It's unclear right now how the two incidents reported by the school district are connected. KREM 2 has reached out to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office for more information.

The school district said in the post that it has "few facts to report at this time" and additional information will come from law enforcement.

School district professionals, counselors and clergy members from around the area are available to help staff and students process the event, according to the post.