Keller School District closed on Wednesday because of water outage

The school district said in a phone call that school would also be closed tomorrow because of a planned power outage.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLER, Wash. — The Keller School District is closed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, because of a lack of water.

The district posted a message on Facebook this morning saying, "No school today. We do not have water at the school. We are working with officials to find and correct the problem."

The district also posted that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for today are canceled and will be rescheduled.

In a recorded phone call that went out to parents and staff, the Keller School District said it will also be closed on Thursday because of a planned power outage in the area.

This is a developing news story, KREM 2 News will update this web article with any new information as soon as we get it.

No school today. We do not have water at the school. We are working with officials to find and correct the problem. Posted by Keller School District #3 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.