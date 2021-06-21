Kayak Rentals starting on Little Spokane River

The city will rent kayaks every weekend this summer, starting July 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — St. George’s put-in on the Little Spokane River is a popular place for kayakers and paddle boarders. The 6-mile, 3-hour ride takes kayakers through prestine natural areas.

The city of Spokane parks department is opening a new kayak rental program on the river this year. The program starts July 3 and will run every weekend of the summer from 11am to 3pm.

Participants will pay $49 for the rental, which includes the kayak, paddles, PFD and shuttle service. Reservations are required for the experience.

Assistant Recreation Director Ryan Griffith said spots are already filling up for the opening weekend.

People who own their own equipment can pay to only use the shuttle service for $10. The shuttle starts at the nine-mile access point, then takes kayakers to the start of the float at St. George’s.