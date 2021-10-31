KARE 11 reporter Boyd Huppert reveals cancer diagnosis

The award-winning host of Land of 10,000 Stories shared his diagnosis and the road ahead with KARE 11 anchor, and longtime friend, Randy Shaver.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Few people in this world can share a story quite like KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert.

In two decades at KARE 11, Boyd has won nearly every award imaginable, including multiple regional Emmy awards, and local and national Edward R. Murrow awards.

Boyd’s stories often highlight the heroes we seldom see, the beacons of community, with an emphasis not always on the fastest, most awarded, or strongest, but those with the highest of human compassion and dignity.

But now, the great storyteller has his own story to tell.

If Boyd was writing this, he would weave his way using few, but perfect words that paint the picture, filling us with emotion like only he can.

That's why he's the best. This, unfortunately, is not that kind of story.

Boyd spoke with longtime friend, and KARE 11 anchor, Randy Shaver, to share his recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

“Yeah, it's a punch in the gut,” Boyd says. “You try to bargain a little bit, you try to think it's not real, then acceptance came pretty quickly.”

Multiple Myeloma is an uncommon blood cancer. There's no one simple symptom or sign for this, which makes the diagnosis difficult.

There were warning signs: fatigue, nose bleeds, eye floaters from a hemorrhage behind his eye, that led Boyd to get checked and ultimately led him to the right doctors.

Boyd's road ahead will be long and taxing. There is no cure for multiple myeloma, but there is hope. And that word is the one this great storyteller is clinging to most.

“I have a fighting chance because of early detection. I'm going to get extra years because of early detection,” Boyd says.

Boyd has already started his chemo treatments. Eventually, he'll have a bone marrow transplant, likely early next year.

The hope is that he’ll then be in remission.