Kalispel Tribe gifts 30 buffalo to Colville Tribes

The Colville Tribe released the buffalo to help with the animal's ongoing conservation

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Colville Tribe received a gift of 30 buffalo from the Kalispel Tribe's herd.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation released the gifted 30 buffalo, made up of 29 cows and one bull, between Keller Ridge and Buffalo Lake.

The Kalispel Tribe's Agriculture Department gave the buffalo to the Colville Tribe as a sign of goodwill and growing relationships between the two communities.

“Today, qʷisp (buffalo) return to part of their historic range. We are always happy and proud when we can take a step toward restoring our lands to their natural condition," Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said. "The Colville Tribes wishes to thank the Kalispel Tribe, who gifted us these magnificent animals. We also thank the Biden-Harris administration for their financial support of our ecosystem and the buffalo.”

The move was partially funded by the U.S. Department of Interior's $5 million initiative to help tribes support bison conservation.

Our Agriculture Department donated 30 buffalo to the Colville Tribe. Preservation, collaboration and relationship building makes for great strides within our communities. Way to go Buffalo Boys! Posted by Kalispel Tribe of Indians on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

