Spokane Police asking for public’s help finding missing 17-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kaleenah Caruthers was last seen on May 29 at 10 p.m. in the area of 3300 E. 44th Avenue.

According to police, Caruthers suffers from severe cognitive disability, which leaves her susceptible to physical harm if not under proper adult care and supervision.

Caruthers is listed as approximately 5’8, 250lbs, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey shorts, purple t-shirt, flip flop style footwear, and was in possession of a rolling style suitcase, grey in color. It is possible she has since changed clothing.

If you have information regarding Kaleenah’s whereabouts, please call crime check at 509-456-2233. If you see Kaleenah, please call 911 and keep her in sight until first responders arrive.

