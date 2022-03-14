Country singer Jordan Davis to kick off 2022 North Idaho State Fair concert series

Idaho State Fair's fan club members will have the first chance to buy concert tickets on Wednesday, March 16.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Country-pop star Jordan Davis will kick off the Party in the Dirt concert series at the North Idaho State Fair in August.

The theme for the 2022 North Idaho State Fair is "Salute to a Century.” It will run from August 19-28. The fair will bring entertainment and attractions for the whole family.

Davis will play at the Findlay Arena on August 22.

The singer has been named an "Artist to Watch" by the Billboard is known for his chart-topper "Home State." Other hits include “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It From Me” and “Singles You Up."

“Watching people enjoy the fair and the concerts last summer was the highlight of the whole year," Alexcia Jordan, Kootenai County Fairgrounds general manager said in a provided statement. "Our team, fueled by the joy we saw on our fair-goers’ faces last year, proved that our concerts are an essential part of the fair puzzle. We are proud to present Jordan Davis as our country concert headliner.”

The fair’s fan club will have the first chance to buy concert tickets on Wednesday, March 16. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, March 18 at 9 a.m. To sign up, people can go to the North Idaho State Fair official website or text FAIRFUN to 22828 or 833-942-4274.