Former Zag John Stockton writes letter of support for Utah woman involved in Capitol insurrection

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga point guard and NBA legend John Stockton wrote a letter of support for a Utah woman who was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to federal court documents.

The woman, Janet West Buhler of Utah, was arrested in July 2021 in Salt Lake City for her involvement in the Capitol insurrection. She was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

As part of a plea deal, she pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Jan. 13, 2022.

Ahead of her sentencing, Buhler received 25 letters of support from various people, including her husband, children and close friends, one of which is Stockton.

In his letter, Stockton said he has known Buhler for approximately 17 years, as her husband was the Utah Jazz's chiropractor during his time with the team. Stockton also referred to Buhler as "one of the kindest people I have ever known."

"I have spent time with her in social settings, public settings, at public events and in our private home. I have never heard her raise her voice, or confront anyone," Stockton wrote in the letter. "In fact, she is quite reserved. She is intelligent and good company. I frankly can not imagine that Janet could knowingly break the law, nor be involved in anything destructive, ever, no matter the situation."