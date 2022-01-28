Police chase, gunfire and carjacking lead to arrest of ‘armed and dangerous' man

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office shared new details of the efforts to arrest Jesse Spitzer, wanted for a crime spree across Washington and Idaho.

HAUGAN, Mont. — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office paints a wild picture of the efforts to track down and arrest the man that law enforcement had warned was ‘armed and dangerous’ after a crime spree that stretched from western Washington to North Idaho.

30-year-old Jesse Spitzer, from Sultan, Wash., was arrested Friday morning in Haugan, Montana, after evading arrest for a week.

Spitzer was spotted in Kellogg on Thursday night in a stolen vehicle around 9:30 pm. Kellogg Police Officers, Shoshone County Deputies and U.S. Marshals chased after him as he drove eastbound on I-90.

A deputy put down spike-strips near Osburn, Idaho (milepost 57), which damaged the vehicle’s tires, but the suspect kept driving for several more miles, taking exit 61 into Wallace.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired a weapon several times while exiting the interstate and again on Front Street in Wallace.

The suspect eventually got out of his damaged vehicle on Bank Street and carjacked a pickup truck at gunpoint.

The suspect continued down Bank Street and back onto I-90 eastbound toward the Idaho-Montana border. As the suspect returned to the interstate, the Sheriff’s Office said he once again fired at deputies who were pursuing him.

As the vehicle crossed into Montana, the Montana Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Officers were able to use a spike strip near the weigh station.

The suspect then ran away, leading law enforcement on a chase through the parking lot of the 50,000 Silver Dollar Inn in Haugan, Mont.

The Sheriff’s Office said Spitzer was finally arrested this morning in that area.

Suspected crime spree

Spitzer was originally wanted in Snohomish County for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and possession of a stolen vehicle. A warrant was also issued out of Chelan County Superior Court for Spitzer's arrest on theft and burglary charges in connection to a series of crimes on Sunday.

On Friday, Jan. 21, SWAT responded to east Snohomish County to an incident allegedly involving Spitzer, but they couldn't find him.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, a K9 unit was sent to track Spitzer through the woods in Gold Bar, but he was able to escape, SCSO said.

On Sunday, Jan 23, Spitzer was suspected of being involved in an incident in Chelan County.

Early Tuesday morning, SCSO learned that Spitzer was suspected of being involved in a burglary in Post Falls, Idaho. People in a Post Falls neighborhood were evacuated or told to shelter in place as police chased and looked for Spitzer. At one point, police surrounded a backyard shed on Lynwood Ct. where they believed he was hiding. After a search of the shed and nearby area, Spitzer was not there, but police say evidence and two firearms were found.

In 2011, SCSO said Spitzer had been convicted for shooting at a deputy sheriff in Nevada.