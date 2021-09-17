Hiker rescued from Olympic National Park

A 26-year-old overdue backpacker was found by search and rescue crews Sunday and airlifted to Olympia Regional Airport for medical treatment.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A hiker reported overdue from a backpacking trip in Olympic National Park was rescued Sunday.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 26-year-old Jerren Fisher left for a backpacking trip from the Graves Creek Trailhead on Sept. 8 and was due back on Sept. 12 but never returned.

Fisher planned to camp at Enchanted Valley, Marmot Lake, Camp Pleasant and Sundown Lake, the NPS said. He was reported overdue on Sept. 16.

A search and rescue team located Fisher in the area of Six Ridge on Sunday, and a helicopter was called in to rescue him. The U.S. Coast Guard said Fisher was found in a ravine near Mount Olson.

Fisher was airlifted to Olympia Regional Airport for medical treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 26-year-old had some cuts and scrapes but was in “good spirits” overall. According to the helicopter pilot, Fisher “was well prepared for the situation he found himself in.”