Hundreds show up for Spokane protest

The event was for Jacob Blake, a man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There was nothing new in terms of what people were protesting for today.

Their message boils down to this, Black Lives Matter and they’re tired of seeing unjustified violence.

“It’s really frustrating when we open the news or look at our social media feeds and see somebody else shot in the back,” said protest organizer Dustin Jolly.

The shooting of Jacob Blake has churned up a lot of outrage that filled the country throughout this year.

Blake was shot several times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Since that event took place, there have been nonstop protests. Today there was one here in Spokane that brought out hundreds of people calling for justice and the end to police brutality.

“This isn’t about not being a racist,” explained Natasha Hill, a Spokane attorney.

“It’s about how do we become anti-racist. We don’t get to have equality without equity and how do we do equity for people that have been disenfranchised, who’ve been systematically oppressed, who’ve been arrested disproportionately and charged with crimes and over prosecuted.”

For more than three hours, people flooded the streets of Spokane. First stopping at the red wagon before marching across the Monroe Street Bridge and then ending their protest at the city hall.

Several speakers addressed the crowd about why they were upset.

“Nobody is an angel in any perspective but everybody deserves equal and adequate access under the law,” Jolly said. “Especially dealing with law enforcement.”

What happened in Wisconsin is thousands of miles away from Spokane, but organizers believe some of the same issues with policing occur in the city.

Their goal is to fund underrepresented communities for things like better education resources and mental health awareness.

“Invest in the divested,” explained Hill. “It really makes sense and it doesn’t mean that there’s not going to be law enforcement to investigate crimes. We know law enforcement is not going to stop criminal activity and over-policing black and brown bodies are not going to make our community safer.”