'It's too much' : Spokane residents done after latest round of snow

Even those who usually love winter weather say it's become a hassle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Well Spokane, here we are again.

Friday's snowstorm has people feeling many different things. It can pretty much be summed up by Kyle Davis.

"No good," Davis said.

Davis finds himself here, on his driveway, shoveling again.

"I have a birthday in February and I figure if right around then is when it subsides, and uh, not this year," he said. "Feels like March is kind of kicking us in the butt."

He and his friends even made a wager on winter's end.

"We all lost the bet, exactly," he laughed.

Others count this as a win, even a chance for some exercise.

"It's my thing. I like it," said Mekdes Gebissa.

Or Gebissa would, usually.

"This year we have so much snow. It's too much," she said.

Shoveling wasn't always 'her thing,' as snow wasn't even something she'd seen until moving to Spokane years ago.

"I'm from Ethiopia, we never had snow back there," she said. "And it was scary, I was so scared but now I'm used to [it]."

By this point, aren't we all?

"I definitely thought we weren't gonna have this late of a winter. Yeah, there's no way it could've lasted this long but here we are," Davis said.

Here we are. Again.

"I wish it would be the last, I think so," Gebissa said. "I think this is the last."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.