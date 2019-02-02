SPOKANE, Wash. — Employees at KREM celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday.

It's a day to show support in the fight against heart disease. Heart disease and stroke are the number one threat to women's health. The American Heart Association reports those diseases claim the life of one in three women, even when nearly 80% of those deaths could be prevented.

Here is a look at the warning signs.



Pressure in the chest

Pain or discomfort in the arms, back, jaw and stomach

Shortness of breath

Nausea -- or being light headed

Extreme fatigue



So it is important to raise awareness. You can do that by wearing red, make a personal goal of eating well, and managing your blood pressure. You can also show your support by donating to the American Heart Association.