'It will all come to light': 2 years after Michael Vaughan's disappearance, Fruitland Police submit case to prosecutor

July 27 marks two years since Michael was last seen. His mother believes "it will all come to light."

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Two years have passed since 5-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his neighborhood in Fruitland.

His mother, Brandi Neal, has to work on the mark of his disappearance. But that doesn't mean she has lost focus of her blonde haired, blue-eyed son, who is nicknamed "Monkey." Michael was last seen near Southwest 9th Street, on July 27, 2021, wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue briefs and blue flip-flops. Neal has worn her feet to the bone scouring every inch of the rural town looking for her son, she said.

Even though it's been two years, Neal still has faith this case will come to fruition.

"It will all come to light," she told KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan in a phone call. "It's coming."

Fruitland Police Department (FPD) said on Thursday via Facebook they have submitted a case to the Payette County Prosecutor, along with a probable cause affidavit. In this case, a prosecutor would review the probable cause affidavit and decide whether or not to take the case before a judge. If there is enough evidence, a judge can issue an arrest warrant.

"On the second anniversary of Michael’s abduction the case remains very active. Our work has not stopped. Our ground searches have continued as recent as this month and we continue the arduous task of filtering through new tips and leads," FPD said. "The community support has been remarkable along with the unwavering patience with our team. We are committed and our tenacity steadfast."

Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Nov. 11 of last year and charged with the failure to report a death in connection to the disappearance of Michael. Those charges were later dropped. Following the arrest, police searched the 1102 Redwing Street home she and her husband Stacey Wondra were renting, which is in a nearby neighborhood from where Michael was last seen.

Human remains dogs were brought onto the property, large equipment excavated the backyard -- but Michael wasn't there. FPD said they had reason to believe Michael's body was buried in the yard at some point, but was later moved elsewhere. However, police did say they recovered several pieces of evidence at the Wondra's home and those were sent to a private lab for further analysis.

On Dec. 1, 2022, police unexpectedly announced the identities of two more people thought to have firsthand knowledge in the abduction of Michael -- Brandon Shurtliff, 30, believed to be somewhere in North Dakota; and Adrien Lucienne, 32, believed to be somewhere in Toledo, Ohio, or California. Police have made contact with them, they said in a press conference.

Shurtliff's mother, Tina Morreale, told KTVB in a message that police came knocking at her door and their cadaver dog alluded to something on her property. She said the dog "smelled poop outside" near her crawlspace from her leaking toilet. According to Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, cadaver dogs do not alert on human feces, and are not trained to find it.

Morreale said Shurtliff is residing in North Dakota. She claims he has been cooperative and "has nothing to hide." KTVB also reached out to Lucienne, but never received a response.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB in a message that he still wants to keep the community updated and informed, but he also must maintain the integrity of the investigation, as it is still ongoing.

"Justice for Michael and his family is my top priority," Huff said.

Even as the investigation continues and Neal believes there will be accountability in the future, things have been especially tough for the Vaughan family in the last month, she said.

"Everything feels like the day Monkey went missing all over again. It's so hard every day, but for days like these -- birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, everything without Michael here is heartache," Neal said. "We stand strong with law enforcement, the community and family."

Michael is now 7 years old. His birthday was June 24.

Tips can be sent to findmichael@fruitland.org or to Crime Stoppers, 343COPS.com. Tips may remain anonymous.

