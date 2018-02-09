Lake Tapps residents got a giant surprise Saturday night when a hot air balloon landed right on their street in their neighborhood.

Steve Anselmi and his wife were in their living room watching TV when something peculiar suddenly caught their eye.

"She says, 'Steve, look, look!'...All of a sudden, (our window) was filled with colors of the balloon," said Anselmi. "We run outside and there's this balloon coming over our house, and it lands in our street."

"I couldn't believe there was this balloon coming flying over our house. It was literally 20 feet above our house. It was incredible."

Anselmi said nearly half the neighborhood along 214th Ave. E and 63rd St. E came out to watch the spectacle. Neighbors helped ensure there were no entanglements as the balloon touched down.

"Everybody's out filming, taking pictures. All the kids are freaking out, going nuts," said Anselmi.

WATCH: Hot air balloon came 'flying over our house,' says Lake Tapps homeowner

Once safely on the ground, four passengers got out. The pilot quickly deflated the balloon, folded it up, packed it into a basket and carted it away on the company's chase truck, which was following it. No one was injured in the process.

"About a half an hour, 45 minutes. They were quick," he said.

Anslemi said the pilot told him they had been on a sight-seeing flight up the Green River Valley. It was getting dark and the air was getting stagnant, so they needed a place to land.

"It was great. It was fun!"

© 2018 KING