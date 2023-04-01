'It doesn’t match up': Coeur d'Alene commission expressed disappointment over monument's color

There was some criticism that the monument was representative of the biblical story of the Tower of Babel. During the dedication, there were two protesters.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “Monument to Peace and Unity” is running into a bit of conflict.

The 24-foot steel structure dedicated in September is brick red. Months later, the color choice is being questioned and the city may change it.

“It looks more like a primer color than anything,” said John Bruning, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission.

The final product was expected to be more of a gold color prior to its installation at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive, considered the gateway to Coeur d’Alene.

“It doesn’t match up with what we saw,” Bruning said.

The art, created by Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, Inc., based in Sutton, W. Va., depicts two ribbons of birds swirling upward.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

